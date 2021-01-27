Coty to consolidate fragrance manufacturing operations, close Cologne factory

Coty Inc said on Wednesday it would close its manufacturing site in Cologne, Germany as a part of its efforts to consolidate its fragrance manufacturing operations.

The closure of the Cologne site, which employs about 300 people, will occur in stages and is expected to be completed by summer 2022.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)