Court orders bail for Nissan executive linked to Ghosn case

Business

Court orders bail for Nissan executive linked to Ghosn case

Media crews are seen on step ladders in front of the Tokyo Detention Center, where Nissan&apos;s ar
Media crews are seen on step ladders in front of the Tokyo Detention Center, where Nissan's arrested chairman Carlos Ghosn and a former Nissan executive Greg Kelly are being held, in Tokyo, Japan December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
(Updated: )

Bookmark

TOKYO: Former Nissan Motor Co Representative Director Greg Kelly was granted bail by the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday (Dec 25), Japanese media reported, at 70 million yen (US$635,612).

Kelly has been detained since his arrest on Nov. 19 on suspicion of helping ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn understate Ghosn's income on several years of financial statements.

The court decision means Kelly could be released from detention as early as Tuesday, public broadcaster NHK said.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark