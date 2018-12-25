Court orders bail for Nissan executive linked to Ghosn case

TOKYO: Former Nissan Motor Co Representative Director Greg Kelly was granted bail by the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday (Dec 25), Japanese media reported, at 70 million yen (US$635,612).

Kelly has been detained since his arrest on Nov. 19 on suspicion of helping ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn understate Ghosn's income on several years of financial statements.

The court decision means Kelly could be released from detention as early as Tuesday, public broadcaster NHK said.