Court orders Indian tycoon to pay debt or go to jail

NEW DELHI: India's top court told billionaire tycoon Anil Ambani Wednesday (Feb 20) he must pay his debts to Sweden's Ericsson or go to jail, the latest twist in a saga that forced his telecom company to file for bankruptcy.

Ambani's debt-laden Reliance Communications is some US$4 billion dollars in debt after a brutal telecom price war that pitched him against his brother Mukesh - India's richest man - and gripped the country's business community.

Advertisement

Judges found Anil Ambani, 59, had refused to pay telecom giant Ericsson 5.5 billion rupees (US$77 million) as previously ordered by the Supreme Court.

They ruled the billionaire will be jailed for three months if 4.5 billion rupees are not stumped up within four weeks.

Ambani's firm said it will comply with the ruling and pay the debt. Some 1 billion rupees have already been deposited with the court, which said the sum will be handed to Ericsson.

Earlier this year, Reliance Communications said it had decided to start insolvency proceedings after failing to sell assets to pay back lenders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dispute started when Ericsson sought to recoup 16 billion rupees from Reliance Communications. They reached a settlement last May, but the Indian company failed to meet the payment deadlines.

Ambani had hoped to avoid insolvency proceedings by offloading his company's telecom tower and spectrum business to his brother's business Reliance Jio for US$2.4 billion, but the deal hit regulatory hurdles and opposition from creditors.

Reliance Communications faces liquidation if it is unable to pay back its debts by November.

The Ambani brothers engaged in a bitter feud for control of Reliance Industries after their rags-to-riches father Dhirubhai Ambani died in 2002 without a will.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

The pair ended up splitting the Reliance group, which was India's most valuable listed company.