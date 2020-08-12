Cathay Pacific reports first-half loss of US$1.27 billion amid COVID-19 pandemic

HONG KONG: Troubled Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific said it lost HK$9.9 billion (US$1.27 billion) in the first half of this year, making it the latest major airline to reveal how badly the COVID-19 pandemic has eviscerated its business.

"The first six months of 2020 were the most challenging that the Cathay Pacific Group has faced in its more than 70-year history," chairman Patrick Healy said in a statement announcing the results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The global health crisis has decimated the travel industry and the future remains highly uncertain, with most analysts suggesting that it will take years to recover to pre-crisis levels."



The figure was in line with the HK$9.9 billion forecast it had flagged last month and included HK$2.47 billion of impairment charges.

Revenue plunged 48.3 per cent to HK$27.7 billion in the six months ended Jun 30 as it slashed passenger flying to a barebones schedule due to lower demand and border restrictions, though it added more cargo-only flights as freight yields rose 44.1 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cathay said it did not expect a "meaningful recovery" in passenger demand for some time, with Healy citing the International Air Transport Association as saying global travel is unlikely to reach pre-pandemic levels until at least 2024.

Asia-Pacific airlines were likely to stay hit for longer given spiralling tensions between the US and China, the world's two biggest economies, Healy said.

"With a global recession looming, and geopolitical tensions intensifying, trade will likely come under significant pressure, and this is expected to have a negative impact on both air travel and cargo demand," he said.



The firm said it carried 4.4 million passengers in the first six months of 2020 - a 76 per cent plunge year-on-year - as the pandemic burst out of central China and then spread around the world.

At the height of the global lockdowns in April and May, its entire fleet was averaging just 500 passengers a day.



Cathay said earlier this month it will offer a voluntary scheme to its Hong Kong-based pilots who are approaching retirement age to leave the group early, in a continued effort to cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline has taken other short-term measures including executive pay cuts and two rounds of voluntary special leave scheme.

In July, Cathay said it had reduced its monthly cash burn to about HK$1.5 billion from HK$2.5 billion to HK$3 billion while maintaining a minimal flying schedule.

Cathay, which received a US$5 billion rescue package from the Hong Kong government and shareholders including a rights issue, said then that it might further access equity and debt capital markets to strengthen its balance sheet.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram