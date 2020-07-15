Airbnb bookings pick up, cross 1 million mark on a single day

SAN FRANCISCO: Home rental firm Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday (Jul 14) it recorded more than 1 million bookings globally on Jul 8, offering an early sign of recovery after a slowdown in reservations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A major part of the bookings are for trips that will start on or before Aug 7, the company said, adding it hit the 1 million mark for the first time since Mar 3.

Airbnb said it was partly due to pent-up demand, with affordable and closer destinations making up for the bulk.

The home rental firm has been reeling under weak demand as millions of tourists cancelled their vacation plans, work trips and family visits due to the pandemic, prompting it to suspend marketing activities for the year and cut about 25 per cent of its workforce.

