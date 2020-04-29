COVID-19 drags WPP net sales down 7.9per cent in March, braces for bigger impact

Business

WPP , the world's biggest advertising company, said net sales fell 3.3per cent in the first quarter, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic dragging it down by 7.9per cent in March alone, prompting it to cut more costs.

Branding signage is seen for WPP Group, the largest global advertising and public relations agency
FILE PHOTO: Branding signage is seen for WPP Group, the largest global advertising and public relations agency at their offices in London, Britain, July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

It said it expected the impact from COVID-19 to increase in the short term, but could not say by how much.

The owner of the Ogilvy, Grey and Hill+Knowlton agencies has already set out steps to cut around 2 billion pounds in 2020 to see it through a downturn in client spending, including pulling the dividend and a share buyback.

It said on Wednesday it could still not predict the scale of the outcome but said it could flex costs against a range of scenarios to manage profit and cash flow.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Source: Reuters

