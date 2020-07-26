EasyJet, British Airways plan to continue UK-Spain flights
LONDON: EasyJet and British Airways told customers on Saturday (Jul 25) they did not plan to cancel flights over the coming days, after Britain's government advised against all non-essential travel to mainland Spain due to COVID-19.
Earlier on Saturday TUI , Europe's largest tour operator, said it was cancelling all holiday departures scheduled for Sunday.
READ: UK advises against travel to mainland Spain over COVID-19
"Our flights are currently expected to operate normally," British Airways told one customer on Twitter.
An EasyJet customer service representative told another customer: "We plan to operate our full schedule in the coming days."
