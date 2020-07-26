EasyJet, British Airways plan to continue UK-Spain flights

An Easyjet Airbus A319 plane is seen at Luton Airport, Britain. (File photo: Reuters/Paul Childs)
LONDON: EasyJet and British Airways told customers on Saturday (Jul 25) they did not plan to cancel flights over the coming days, after Britain's government advised against all non-essential travel to mainland Spain due to COVID-19.

Earlier on Saturday TUI , Europe's largest tour operator, said it was cancelling all holiday departures scheduled for Sunday.

"Our flights are currently expected to operate normally," British Airways told one customer on Twitter.

An EasyJet customer service representative told another customer: "We plan to operate our full schedule in the coming days." 

Source: Reuters/zl

