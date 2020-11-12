Emirates posts US$3.4 billion half-year loss as COVID-19 hits flights
DUBAI: Emirates lost US$3.4 billion in the first six months of the year, tipping the Dubai state-owned airline's holding company into its first half-year loss in more than thirty years.
The carrier, which temporarily suspended operations this year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, said global flight and travel restrictions meant revenue dropped 75 per cent to US$3.2 billion as passenger traffic fell 95 per cent to 1.5 million.
READ: SIA Group reports first half net loss of S$3.5 billion as passenger numbers fall by 98.9% amid COVID-19
READ: Malaysia says aviation firms may need three years to recover from COVID-19
Emirates Group, which includes the airline, said its workforce had shrunk by 24 per cent to 81,334 staff members as of Sep 30.
The airline confirmed it had received US$2 billion in financial assistance from the government of Dubai as an equity investment.
Emirates had reported a 862 million dirham profit for the first half of the previous year.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram