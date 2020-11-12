Emirates posts US$3.4 billion half-year loss as COVID-19 hits flights

DUBAI: Emirates lost US$3.4 billion in the first six months of the year, tipping the Dubai state-owned airline's holding company into its first half-year loss in more than thirty years.

The carrier, which temporarily suspended operations this year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, said global flight and travel restrictions meant revenue dropped 75 per cent to US$3.2 billion as passenger traffic fell 95 per cent to 1.5 million.

Emirates Group, which includes the airline, said its workforce had shrunk by 24 per cent to 81,334 staff members as of Sep 30.

The airline confirmed it had received US$2 billion in financial assistance from the government of Dubai as an equity investment.

Emirates had reported a 862 million dirham profit for the first half of the previous year.

