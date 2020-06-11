COVID-19: OCBC reopens 3 more branches and 1 premier banking centre

SINGAPORE: OCBC Bank announced on Thursday (Jun 11) that it has reopened three more branches and one dedicated OCBC Premier Banking Centre, as Singapore begins to lift its "circuit breaker" restrictions.

There are now a total of 27 OCBC branches open for business islandwide.

The Bukit Batok, Sun Plaza and White Sands branches, and OCBC Premier Banking Centre at Parkway Parade will reopen and provide services to support increasing customer traffic, said the bank.

From Friday, OCBC Bank will resume face-to-face wealthy advisory services, by appointment only, for bancassurance, funds, structured investments and bonds at its 27 branches and nine Premier Banking Centres.

However to curb the spread of COVID-19, head of consumer financial services Sunny Quek advised customers to use the bank’s digital banking services, where possible.

“While all safe distancing measures are implemented in our branches, it can get crowded at times and we continue to encourage our customers to use our digital banking solutions and virtual wealth advisory service,” said Mr Quek.

Bank employees are required to wear face shields and face masks while providing face-to-face wealth advisory services. Other safe distancing measures such as temperature taking, SafeEntry QR code scanning, using the TraceTogether mobile app for contacting tracing and observing a 1m safe distance will be strictly enforced.

