Ryanair cuts more than 250 office staff across Europe

DUBLIN: Ryanair has cut more than 250 staff in offices in Dublin, London, Madrid and Wroclaw, Poland, Europe's largest low-cost airline said on Friday (May 15).

The Irish company is continuing to meet its pilot and cabin crew unions across Europe to finalise up to 3,000 job cuts and 20 per cent pay cuts with further announcements on crew job losses and pay cuts expected before the end of May, it added.

"While we expect to re-open our offices from Jun 1 next, we will not require the same number of support team members in a year when we will carry less than 100 million passengers, against an original budget of 155 million," Ryanair's People Director Darrell Hughes said in a statement.

