COVID-19: Singapore Airlines slashes 96% of capacity, grounds most planes

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will cut 96 per cent of its capacity that had been scheduled up to the end of April, said the airline on Monday (Mar 23).

The decision was made after the further tightening of border controls around the world over the last week to stem the COVID-19 outbreak, SIA said in a news release.



About 138 SIA and SilkAir aircraft, out of a total fleet of 147, will be grounded as a result. Scoot, the company's low-cost unit, will suspend "most of its network" and will ground all but two of its 49 planes.



This comes amid the "greatest challenge that the SIA Group has faced in its existence", the news release read.

"It is unclear when the SIA Group can begin to resume normal services, given the uncertainty as to when the stringent border controls will be lifted," the company said.



"The resultant collapse in the demand for air travel has led to a significant decline in SIA’s passenger revenues."

Over the last few days, the SIA Group has drawn on its lines of credits too meet its immediate cash flow requirements, it said, adding that it is having discussions with several financial institutions on its future funding requirements.



