TUI cancels all holidays to mainland Spain until Aug 9

LONDON: TUI, Europe's biggest holiday company, said on Sunday (Jul 26) it had decided to cancel all holidays to mainland Spain up to and including Aug 9 in updated advice after Britain imposed a quarantine on those returning from the country.

"TUI UK have taken the decision to cancel all holidays to mainland Spain up to and including Sunday, Aug 9, 2020," it said in a statement.

"We know how much our customers look forward to their holiday abroad and some will be able to accommodate the new quarantine restrictions. Therefore all those that wish to travel to the Balearic Islands and Canary Isands will be able to travel as planned from Monday, Jul 27."