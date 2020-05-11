Under Armour's quarterly revenue tumbles 23% amid COVID-19 health crisis

BALTIMORE: Athletic apparel maker Under Armour on Monday (May 11) reported a 22.8 per cent fall in quarterly revenue, as several retailers across the world remained shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reported a net loss of US$589.7 million, or US$1.3 per share, in the first quarter ended Mar 31, compared with a profit of US$22.5 million, or US$0.05 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell to US$930.2 million from US$1.20 billion.

