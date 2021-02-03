GSK, CureVac partnership eyes COVID-19 vaccine against multiple variants

Company logo of pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline is seen at their Stevenage facility in Britain, Oct 26, 2020. (File photo: REUTERS/Matthew Childs)

FRANKFURT: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac struck a €150 million (US$180 million) deal to develop next-generation vaccines against COVID-19 that target several variants in one product.

In a joint statement on Wednesday (Feb 3), the partners said they were targeting a possible launch in 2022.

GSK, which holds a stake in CureVac, will also support the production of up to 100 million doses of CureVac's first generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 2021, they said.

For GSK, the world's largest vaccine maker by sales, it marks a fresh attempt to play a relevant role in fighting the pandemic after a COVID-19 alliance with Sanofi was hobbled by development delays and after a similar collaboration with China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals was ended.

Source: Reuters/dv

