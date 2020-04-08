Volkswagen Mexico says employee died in potential case of COVID-19

MEXICO CITY: Volkswagen Mexico issued a statement saying one of its employees in the country had died in a potential case of coronavirus.

"Up until now, the company can neither confirm nor rule out if the cause of his death is related to COVID-19 because we have not been informed," the German automaker said on Saturday (Apr 4).

After being notified on Mar 26 that the worker had been hospitalised, the company sent some workers home that day, according to its statement.

The worker, identified as Angel Ignacio M, died Friday. Some of his "loved ones" have also been hospitalised with respiratory complications, the company added.

