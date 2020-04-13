Kia Motors wants to suspend three South Korean factories as virus hits exports: union

SEOUL: Kia Motors told its labour union in South Korea that it wants to suspend operations at three of its factories in the country as the COVID-19 oubreak weighs on exports to Europe and the United States, a union official said on Monday (Apr 13).

The union has not decided whether to accept the plan because of negotiations over pay, he said, without elaborating. The operations would be suspended from Apr 23 to Apr 29.

Kia Motors did not have immediate comments.



