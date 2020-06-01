Singapore Airlines, SilkAir reinstate flights for some destinations in June and July

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) and regional wing SilkAir will reinstate certain flights in June and July, subject to regulatory approvals.

Among the reinstated scheduled services include: Adelaide, Amsterdam, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Cebu, Christchurch, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Medan, Melbourne and Osaka, said SIA on its website.

The national carrier on May 14 reported its first annual net loss of S$212 million in its 48-year history, after COVID-19 crippled travel demand. This compares with a S$683 million profit in the previous year.

The group had announced in March that it would cut 96 per cent of its capacity and ground 138 planes from SIA and SilkAir, out of a total fleet of 147.

With the reinstated flights, SIA has cut about 94 per cent of the passenger capacity originally scheduled for June and July, it said.

"SIA and SilkAir will continue to adjust our capacity to match the demand for international air travel," SIA said.

Customers whose flights have been cancelled will retain the full value of the unused portion of their tickets as flight credits. These can be used to book their new travel up till Dec 31 next year.

Customers will also be awarded bonus flight credits when re-booking their travel, SIA said.

"This is our way of thanking them for their support during this challenging period," said SIA.

Rebooking requests can be submitted through an online form. Customers with tickets issued by travel agencies should contact their agents for assistance, the company added.

TRAVELLERS CAN TRANSIT THROUGH CHANGI FROM JUN 2

From Tuesday, travellers will be able to transit through Changi Airport, as Singapore gradually emerges from an almost two-month long "circuit breaker" period.

"Stringent measures" will be put in place to ensure that the passengers remain in designated facilities in the transit area and do not mix with other passengers at the airport, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore on May 20.

SIA said that it will announce its plans for its transfer lanes within the airport when they have been finalised.

"Until then, Singapore Airlines customers will not be able to transit through Changi Airport," the airline said.

