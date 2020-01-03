Credit Suisse announces US$1 billion 2020 share buyback program

Credit Suisse said on Friday it expects to buy back at least 1 billion Swiss francs (US$1.03 billion) worth of shares until the end of 2020, subject to market and economic conditions, after completing a similar program last year.

In 2019, Credit Suisse repurchased nearly 80 million shares on a second trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange for a total of just over 1 billion francs at an average purchase price per share of 12.53 francs.

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal)