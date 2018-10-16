Credit Suisse CEO will not attend Saudi investment conference: source

The chief executive of Swiss bank Credit Suisse will not attend a Saudi investment conference this month, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

Tidjane Thiam had been scheduled to go to the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, but now joins several other top executives who have bowed out amidst uproar over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields)