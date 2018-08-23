Credit Suisse fires two after sexual assault investigation: Report

LONDON: Credit Suisse Group AG has fired two male employees in London after uncovering new evidence during an investigation into a sexual assault case from 2010, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the internal review, which was completed last week.

The bank has terminated the contract of the senior banker, who was at the centre of the incident, as well as that of a second manager who was found to have hampered the original investigation, the FT said.

The victim has left the company, but in January this year was inspired by the #MeToo movement to send two letters to current chief executive Tidjane Thiam, urging him to look again at the case, the FT said.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

In July, the bank created a new role to lead its handling of sexual harassment claims following a review into the way it handled such cases, including the 2010 incident.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru and Emma Rumney in London; editing by Patrick Graham and Georgina Prodhan)

