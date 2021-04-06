Credit Suisse investment bank head, chief risk officer to depart: sources

Credit Suisse investment bank head, chief risk officer to depart: sources

Credit Suisse will announce the departure of two senior executives and detail how much it expects to lose through its exposure to family office Archegos in an investor update Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

NEW YORK: Credit Suisse will announce the departure of two senior executives and detail how much it expects to lose through its exposure to family office Archegos in an investor update Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter said.

The Swiss bank will say that Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner and Brian Chin, CEO of its investment bank, will leave the bank, the sources said on Monday.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

