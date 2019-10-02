Credit Suisse says risk calculation, hedging change to reap US$250 million

ZURICH: Credit Suisse on Wednesday said it expects an estimated US$250 million boost in annual profit from higher net interest income it expects to reap by calculating risk-weighted assets in dollars rather than Swiss francs.

While the Zurich-based bank has decided to continue financial reporting in Swiss francs, Credit Suisse said it would calculate its Group Operational Risk risk-weighted assets in dollars to better align its capital usage to the main currency in which its risks originate.

It said the change has been approved by Swiss markets supervisor FINMA and will be enacted in the final quarter of this year.

"This is expected to result in an increase in the group's annual net interest income, with an initial contribution expected in the fourth quarter of 2019," Credit Suisse said in a statement.

"The increase in net interest income will be hedged over at least a two-year period," the bank said. "Based on this hedging strategy and current market-implied forward rates, the increase is estimated at approximately US$250 million on a full-year basis, equivalent to an RoTE benefit in 2020 of approximately 50 basis points."

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

