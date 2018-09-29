Credit Suisse settles with US regulators over electronic trading

Credit Suisse Group AG has agreed to pay US$10 million to settle U.S. charges related to its handling of customer orders and alleged fraudulent electronic trading practices.

FILE PHOTO: Switzerland's national flags fly beside the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich, Switzerland April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The settlements announced on Friday require the Swiss bank to pay US$5 million to both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the office of New York state Attorney General Barbara Underwood.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

