Credit Suisse settles with US regulators over electronic trading
Credit Suisse Group AG has agreed to pay US$10 million to settle U.S. charges related to its handling of customer orders and alleged fraudulent electronic trading practices.
REUTERS: Credit Suisse Group AG has agreed to pay US$10 million to settle U.S. charges related to its handling of customer orders and alleged fraudulent electronic trading practices.
The settlements announced on Friday require the Swiss bank to pay US$5 million to both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the office of New York state Attorney General Barbara Underwood.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)