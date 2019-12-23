Credit Suisse surveillance probe to continue

Credit Suisse and law firm Homburger will continue their investigation into employee observation at the bank, a spokesman said, after the bank on Monday confirmed a second former executive was tailed.

"We are looking into it," a spokesman said. "For the time being, we have no further indications of additional observations."

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)

