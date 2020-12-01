Credit Suisse to propose outgoing Lloyds Bank CEO as chairman

Credit Suisse is proposing outgoing Lloyds Banking Group Chief Executive Officer António Horta-Osório as its next chairman, it said on Monday, bringing the nearly decade-long tenure of outgoing Chairman Urs Rohner to a close.

ZURICH: Credit Suisse is proposing outgoing Lloyds Banking Group Chief Executive Officer António Horta-Osório as its next chairman, it said on Monday, bringing the nearly decade-long tenure of outgoing Chairman Urs Rohner to a close.

"António Horta-Osório shall succeed Urs Rohner who will step down in 2021 as previously announced upon reaching the statutory term of 12 years," Switzerland's second-biggest bank said in a statement, referring to Rohner's 12-year time, first as vice-chairmen and since 2011 as chairman, on the board.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)