Credit Suisse winding down Greensill-linked funds

Credit Suisse is winding down its supply chain finance funds which held most of their roughly US$10 billion in notes backed by beleaguered Greensill Capital, it said on Friday.

ZURICH: Credit Suisse is winding down its supply chain finance funds which held most of their roughly US$10 billion in notes backed by beleaguered Greensill Capital, it said on Friday.

"The fund boards have now decided to terminate the funds. Credit Suisse Asset Management's priority is to ensure a balance between a timely liquidation of the funds and maximizing value for the investors," it said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It had suspended the funds on Monday.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)