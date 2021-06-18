Creditors can't sue AirAsia X for another 9 months, says Malaysia court

The Malaysian high court has granted AirAsia X Bhd a nine-month extension on a restraining order which prevents creditors from filing any legal proceedings against it, the airline said in a stock exchange filing.

FILE PHOTO: An AirAsia X Airbus passenger jet arriving at Orly airport near Paris
FILE PHOTO: An AirAsia X Airbus A340 passenger jet arrives on its inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur to Paris Orly Airport in this February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The filing on Thursday said the extension runs nine months from the day of the announcement.

The court had granted a restraining order in March for three months, as the budget airline undergoes a restructuring of its 64.15 billion ringgit (US$15.5 billion) debt.

Earlier this month, AirAsia X shareholders approved its debt restructuring, allowing it to pursue a scheme it viewed as key to survival which includes a rights issue and a share subscription for new investors to raise 500 million ringgit.

(US$1 = 4.1390 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

