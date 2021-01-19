Cruise, GM partner with Microsoft to commercialise self-driving vehicles

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Self-driving car maker Cruise and majority shareholder General Motors said on Tuesday (Jan 19) they would partner with Microsoft Corp to commercialise driverless autonomous vehicles.

Microsoft will join General Motors, Honda Motor Co and institutional investors in a combined new equity investment of more than US$2 billion in Cruise, bringing the post-money valuation of Cruise to US$30 billion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cruise will use Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing platform, for its self-driving vehicles.

"As Cruise and GM's preferred cloud, we will apply the power of Azure to help them scale and make autonomous transportation mainstream," Microsoft's Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said in a statement.

GM will work with Microsoft to accelerate the automaker's digitisation initiatives, including artificial intelligence, and explore opportunities to streamline operations across digital supply chains and bring new mobility services to customers faster.

