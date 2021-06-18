Cruise operator Carnival discloses breach of crew, guests' personal data: Bloomberg News

NEW YORK: Cruise operator Carnival detected unauthorised access to its computer systems in March, alerted regulators and hired a cybersecurity firm to investigate the breach, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Carnival, whose shares were down 2per cent, noticed the suspicious activity on March 19 and acted quickly to "prevent further unauthorized access," the report added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Miami-based company also alerted individuals whose data had been compromised and set up a call center to respond to their queries, according to the report.

Carnival did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company was also hit by a ransomware attack last year, which affected the information technology systems of one of its brands.

