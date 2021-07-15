Crypto exchange Binance not authorised, Italian regulators say

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Binance is seen on their exhibition stand at the Delta Summit, Malta&apos;s
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Binance is seen on their exhibition stand at the Delta Summit, Malta's official Blockchain and Digital Innovation event promoting cryptocurrency, in St Julian's, Malta October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/File Photo
LONDON: Italy's market watchdog said on Thursday (Jul 15) that major cryptocurrency exchange Binance was not authorised to carry out activities in the country, the latest in a string of global regulatory moves against the platform.

Companies of the Binance Group are not authorised to provide investment services and activities in Italy, despite sections of its website offering information in Italian, Consob said in a statement.

Britain's financial watchdog last month barred the company, one of the world's biggest exchanges, from carrying out regulated activities in the country. Regulators in Thailand, Japan, Germany and the United States have also targeted the platform recently.

