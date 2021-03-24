Crypto firm Blockchain.com raises US$300 million, valued at US$5.2 billion

Cryptocurrency firm Blockchain.com said on Wednesday it had raised US$300 million in its latest funding round at a valuation of US$5.2 billion.

LONDON: Cryptocurrency firm Blockchain.com said on Wednesday it had raised US$300 million in its latest funding round at a valuation of US$5.2 billion.

The round was led by DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners and VY Capital, the London-based company said

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blockchain.com offers digital wallets for storage of cryptocurrencies as well as retail trading and other services for larger investors.

Bitcoin soared to a record just shy of US$62,000 this month as mainstream firms and investors increasingly embrace cryptocurrencies, leading to ballooning valuations of related companies.

Blockchain.com said last month it raised about US$120 million, with investments from Alphabet Inc's venture capital unit.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Advertisement