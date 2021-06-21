Cryptocurrencies tumble amid China crackdown on bitcoin miners

Business

Cryptocurrencies tumble amid China crackdown on bitcoin miners

Cryptocurrencies tumbled on Monday as China's crackdown on bitcoin mining expanded to the province of Sichuan.

FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of small toy figurines and representations of the Bitcoin virtual
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figurines are seen on representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency displayed in front of an image of China's flag in this illustration picture, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

Bookmark

TOKYO: Cryptocurrencies tumbled on Monday as China's crackdown on bitcoin mining expanded to the province of Sichuan.

Bitcoin fell to as low as US$32,288 for the first time since June 8, and was last down 7.9per cent at around US$32,781.

Smaller rival ether dropped below US$2,000 for the first time since May 23, before trading 10per cent lower at 2019.01.

Cryptomining is big business in China, accounting for more than half of global bitcoin production.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark