Cryptocurrency market cap hits record US$2 trillion; bitcoin's at US$1.1 trillion

NEW YORK: The cryptocurrency market capitalization hit an all-time peak of US$2 trillion on Monday, according to data and market trackers CoinGecko and Blockfolio, as gains over the last several months attracted demand from both institutional and retail investors.

At midday, the market cap was at US$2.02 trillion. Bitcoin was last up 1.4per cent at US$59,025, with a market cap of US$1.1 trillion.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)