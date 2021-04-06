Cryptocurrency market cap hits record US$2 trillion; bitcoin's at US$1.1 trillion

FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, bitcoin, etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

NEW YORK: The cryptocurrency market capitalization hit an all-time peak of US$2 trillion on Monday, according to data and market trackers CoinGecko and Blockfolio, as gains over the last several months attracted demand from both institutional and retail investors.

At midday, the market cap was at US$2.02 trillion. Bitcoin was last up 1.4per cent at US$59,025, with a market cap of US$1.1 trillion.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

Source: Reuters

