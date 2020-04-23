CSX profit falls as coal, automotive declines weigh on results

CSX Corp reported lower quarterly profit on Wednesday after revenue declines from coal, automotive and other sectors weighed on results.

Net income was US$770 million, or US$1.00 per share, for the first quarter, compared with US$834 million, or US$1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the first quarter fell 5per cent to US$2.86 billion.

