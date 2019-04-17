CSX quarterly profit tops view on price increases, cost cuts

CSX Corp on Tuesday reported quarterly profit that topped Wall Street's expectations, after the No. 3 U.S. railroad operator contained costs and pushed through price increases.

LOS ANGELES: CSX Corp on Tuesday reported quarterly profit that topped Wall Street's expectations, after the No. 3 U.S. railroad operator contained costs and pushed through price increases.

First-quarter net profit was US$834 million, or US$1.02 per share, up from US$695 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

CSX's operating ratio, a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue and a closely watched gauge of railroad performance, was 59.5 percent versus 63.7 percent in the year-ago quarter. Railroads boost profit by lowering their operating ratio.

