Business

CVS, Walmart reach new agreement for pharmacy network

CVS Health Corp and Walmart Inc reached a multi-year agreement, under which Walmart will continue participating in CVS's pharmacy benefit management commercial and Medicaid retail pharmacy networks, the companies said on Friday.

A logo of CVS Health is displayed on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange short
FILE PHOTO: A logo of CVS Health is displayed on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Financial terms of the new contract were not disclosed.

On Tuesday, CVS said Walmart was leaving its network for commercial and Medicaid prescription drug plans after the two failed to agree on pricing.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

