CVS expects Aetna deal to close after Thanksgiving

REUTERS: CVS Health Corp said on Tuesday that it expects to close its US$69 billion purchase of health insurer Aetna Inc after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The pharmacy chain and benefits manager had previously expected the transaction to close by Nov. 22.

CVS said in a filing https://bit.ly/2Kk8PSf it had received approval from 26 of the 28 state departments of insurance and was in the final stages of the approval process with the two remaining states.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)