CVS fourth quarter profit jumps in wake of US tax law

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

CVS Health Corp , which said in December it would buy health insurer Aetna Inc in a US$69 billion deal, posted a jump in profit on Thursday, helped by savings from the biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in 30 years.

NEW YORK: CVS Health Corp , which said in December it would buy health insurer Aetna Inc in a US$69 billion deal, posted a jump in profit on Thursday, helped by savings from the biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in 30 years.

Net income attributable to the company rose 92.6 percent to US$3.3 billion, or US$3.2 per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$1.7 billion, or US$1.59 per share, a year earlier, helped by an income tax benefit of US$1.5 billion.

Excluding tax savings, the company earned US$1.92 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of US$1.89, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 5.3 percent to US$48.4 billion.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in New YorkEditing by Chizu Nomiyama)