CVS Health quarterly profit rises 8 percent

REUTERS: CVS Health Corp reported an 8.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher sales of prescription drugs at its stores and a smaller tax bill.

The drugstore chain, which expects to close its US$69 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna Inc this year, said net income rose to US$1.39 billion, or US$1.36 per share, from US$1.29 billion, or US$1.26 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2D48hy8)

The company said its income tax provision declined by US$268 million in the third quarter ended Sept.30.

Net revenue rose 2.4 percent to US$47.27 billion.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)