CVS Health quarterly revenue rises 12.5 percent

REUTERS: CVS Health Corp reported a 12.5 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by strong pharmacy sales and its recent acquisition of health insurer Aetna.

The drugstore chain operator and pharmacy benefits manager booked a net loss of US$419 million, or 37 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net income of US$3.29 billion, or US$3.22 per share, a year earlier when it benefited from changes to U.S. tax laws.

Revenue rose to US$54.42 billion in the quarter from US$48.39 billion a year earlier.

