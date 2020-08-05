CVS quarterly profit soars nearly 54per cent on lower medical costs

CVS Health Corp reported a 53.7per cent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as lower medical costs in the company's health insurance business helped it weather a hit to sales at its drugstores due to coronavirus lockdowns.

REUTERS: CVS Health Corp reported a 53.7per cent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as lower medical costs in the company's health insurance business helped it weather a hit to sales at its drugstores due to coronavirus lockdowns.

Net income attributable to CVS rose to US$2.98 billion, or US$2.26 per share, in the second-quarter ended June 30, from US$1.94 billion, or US$1.49 per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sales rose to US$65.34 billion from US$63.43 billion.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)