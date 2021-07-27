Cyber insurance startup At-Bay raises US$185 million at US$1.35 billion valuation

JERUSALEM: Cyber insurance startup At-Bay said on Tuesday it raised US$185 million at a US$1.35 billion valuation to expand its business as many in the cyber industry face growing losses due to ransomware attacks.

The company said it recently surpassed US$160 million in annual recurring revenue on 800per cent year-over-year premium growth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new funding round was co-led by Icon Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors including Khosla Ventures, M12, Acrew Capital, Qumra Capital, the HSB fund of Munich Re Ventures, and entrepreneur Shlomo Kramer.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)