D.E. Shaw pushes for break up of Emerson Electric

Hedge fund D.E. Shaw on Tuesday called for Emerson Electric Co to split itself into two separate businesses, arguing that the move could unlock more than US$20 billion worth of shareholder value.

REUTERS: Hedge fund D.E. Shaw on Tuesday called for Emerson Electric Co to split itself into two separate businesses, arguing that the move could unlock more than US$20 billion worth of shareholder value.

The hedge fund, which holds a more than 1per cent stake in Emerson, said the industrial conglomerate's stock was undervalued and it should split into a pure play industrial automation business and a climate technology-focused firm, in a letter to the company's board.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The set of steps we have proposed could result in more than 50per cent appreciation in Emerson’s stock price," D.E. Shaw said in the letter.

The hedge fund also said Emerson has the potential to reduce its costs by US$1 billion annually and needs to align its executive compensation with shareholder returns.

"We will carefully evaluate D.E. Shaw’s proposals as we continue to assess value-creation opportunities," Emerson said in response to the letter.

The hedge fund's move comes more than two weeks after Reuters reported that the D.E. Shaw was building a stake in the company and was planning to push for changes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)