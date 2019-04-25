D.R. Horton 2019 home sales forecast largely below estimates

D.R. Horton Inc on Thursday forecast full-year home sales, the mid-point of which was below Wall Street expectations.

The company said it expects to deliver between 55,000 homes and 56,000 homes in 2019. Analysts on average were expecting home sales of 55,668 homes.

Net income attributable to the company was US$351.3 million, or 93 cents per share, in the second-quarter ended March 31, from US$351.0 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to US$4.13 billion from US$3.79 billion.

