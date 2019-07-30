D.R. Horton profit rises 4.6per cent

No.1 U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc reported a 4.6per cent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by higher demand and cheaper mortgage rates.

FILE PHOTO: A house built by the D.R. Horton company is seen for sale in Arvada
FILE PHOTO: A house built by the D.R. Horton company is seen for sale in Arvada, Colorado January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$474.8 million, or US$1.26 per share, in the third-quarter ended June 30, from US$453.8 million, or US$1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10.6per cent to US$4.91 billion.

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

