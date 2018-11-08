D.R. Horton says rising prices weighing on housing demand

D.R. Horton Inc , the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a 48.8 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by healthy demand from home buyers and lower tax.

REUTERS: D.R. Horton Inc , the largest U.S. homebuilder, said on Thursday rising home prices and higher mortgage rates were weighing on demand, particularly for expensive homes.

Mortgage rates are hovering over 5 percent for the first time in several years, raising concerns about a slowdown in the housing industry, even as the broader U.S. economy expands at a robust pace.

However, Chairman Donald Horton said in a statement that supply constraints continued to support demand across the company's markets.

U.S. homebuilders have not been able to meet the rising demand as they have been held back by scarce labor, limited lot supplies and rising raw material costs.

Revenue rose 8.3 percent to US$4.51 billion, but slightly missed estimate of US$4.57 billion.

The company's net income rose 48.8 percent to US$466.1 million, or US$1.22 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, in line with analysts' expectation, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

