Daimler 2019 profit down by half on additional expenses

FRANKFURT: German luxury car maker Daimler on Wednesday warned that its 2019 earnings before interest and tax slumped to €5.6 billion (US$6.2 billion) from €11.1 billion a year earlier.

Daimler said that following its preliminary assessment, 2019 expenses for ongoing governmental and court proceedings relating to Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles amount to €1.1-1.5 billion, impacting its core Mercedes-Benz Cars unit, which are not yet included in the preliminary figure.

Daimler shares initially fell, then turned positive and were up 2 per cent at 0822 GMT.

The carmaker said that it expects return on sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars to slump to 4 per cent in 2019, compared to 7.8 per cent in 2018, while it would decrease to minus 15.9 per cent from plus 2.3 per cent at its vans unit and to 6.1 per cent from 7.2 per cent at its trucks unit.

