Daimler could face further recalls in Germany due to diesel cheating: magazine

BERLIN: German luxury carmaker Daimler could face further recalls related to manipulated diesel engines in some of its compact car models, weekly magazine Der Spiegel said on Friday, without citing sources.

Germany's transportation regulator KBA is currently investigating suspicious software used in some diesel engines which Daimler bought from another automaker, the report said, adding that "thousands" of cars could be affected.

The carmaker declined to comment on the report, but said it had previously made clear that, due to the emissions cheating scandal, it could not rule out the possibility of further KBA recall orders.

German prosecutors in September fined Daimler almost US$1 billion for using illegal diesel manipulation techniques.

