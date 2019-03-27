Daimler nears deal to sell half its Smart unit to China's Geely: FT

Daimler AG is nearing the sale of a 50 percent stake in its small-car brand Smart to China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, the Financial Times said on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: Geely automobile maker logo at the IEEV New Energy Vehicles Exhibition in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: The emblem of the Geely automobile maker logo is seen at the IEEV New Energy Vehicles Exhibition in Beijing, China October 18, 2018. Picture taken October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

The sale of the stake in its Smart division will be confirmed before the Shanghai Auto Show in April, FT said.

Both Daimler and Geely declined a Reuters request for comment.

Last year, Geely built up an almost 10 percent stake in Daimler in a US$9 billion bet by its chairman and became the biggest shareholder in Daimler.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Edward Taylor; editing by David Evans)

Source: Reuters

